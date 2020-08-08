NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis homered and drove in a career-high four runs, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto also connected, and the New York Mets finally slowed down the makeshift Miami Marlins with an 8-4 victory Saturday night.

Rookie left-hander David Peterson (2-1) allowed two runs over five innings to win his first home start for the Mets. Davis hit a three-run shot and a sacrifice fly to help New York (6-9) win for only the third time in 10 games.

Conforto and Alonso each ripped a two-run homer off Daniel Castano (0-1), the latest starter to make his major league debut for the depleted Marlins. Despite a coronavirus outbreak that ravaged the roster, Miami (7-2) had won six in a row during a streak that began July 26.

Going into Saturday night, the Marlins were 5-0 since returning to the field from an eight-day layoff as 18 players tested positive for COVID-19. Surprising stuff — particularly for a club that finished 57-105 last year.

Logan Forsythe, signed on Sunday, hit his first home run of the season, and rookie Monte Harrison had a two-run single for the Marlins, who haven’t won seven straight since a seven-game run in April 2016.

Brian Anderson delivered an early RBI single.

Alonso walked ahead of Conforto’s drive in the second. All three of the lefty-swinging Conforto’s homers this season — and two of his three doubles — have come off left-handers.

Advertising

Davis singled with two outs in the third, extending his career-best hitting streak to 12 games, before Alonso sent a screaming line drive just over the orange line atop left-field fence for his second home run of the season. The ball left his bat at 117 mph.

Davis broke open a 5-4 game in the seventh when he launched an opposite-field drive to right-center on the first pitch from reliever Josh A. Smith.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Left-handed reliever Richard Bleier had an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained triceps. He won’t throw for three to five days. … Harrison was back in center field after a night off to rest his banged-up knee.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (torn left calf) threw more than 80 pitches over five innings in a simulated game Friday at the alternate site in Brooklyn. He’s moving better and responding better to treatment, manager Luis Rojas said. Stroman’s next step is another simulated game. … RHP Brad Brach, who missed preseason camp after testing positive for COVID-19, is facing hitters during simulated games in Brooklyn, but there’s no timeline for his return. … CF Brandon Nimmo was rested against the left-hander.

ROSTER MOVES

Miami optioned Friday night’s starter, RHP Humberto Mejia, to its alternate training site heading into a week that includes two off days. The team added two fresh arms to its revamped bullpen: left-hander Brian Moran and ambidextrous switch-pitcher Pat Venditte were called up from the alternate site.

UP NEXT

Pablo López (1-0) is set to become the only Marlins pitcher to make a second start this season Sunday when he faces two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (1-0) in the finale of the three-game series. Miami was the first team in big league history to start nine different pitchers in the first nine games of a season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. López struck out seven over five innings of two-hit ball Tuesday as the Marlins returned from their long layoff with a 4-0 win at Baltimore.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports