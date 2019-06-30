NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest embarrassment for the New York Mets, the team has publicly apologized to two living members of its 1969 World Series championship team who were included in a video montage of dead players during the 50th anniversary celebration.

With a message that filled up one Citi Field scoreboard about 15 minutes before Sunday night’s game against Atlanta, the Mets expressed deep regret to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson for displaying their names and images in error during the “We Remember” segment of Saturday’s ceremony.

The club says it has spoken with both former players to apologize and wants to thank them along with their families and friends for their “gracefulness and understanding.”

The 76-year-old Gosger had 16 plate appearances for the 1969 Mets and returned to the team from 1973-74. Hudson, 70, pitched two innings for the ’69 club in his only major league game.

Perhaps another apology will follow. On the scoreboard Sunday, the Mets misspelled Hudson’s first name as “Jessie.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports