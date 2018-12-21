NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Gregor Blanco that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training.
The Mets announced the deal on Friday.
The 34-year-old Blanco spent last season with San Francisco, batting .217 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 68 games. He helped the Giants win the World Series in 2012 and 2014.
Blanco broke into the majors in 2008 with Atlanta. He is .255 career hitter with 26 homers, 235 RBIs and 122 stolen bases in 1,060 games with the Braves, Kansas City Royals, Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.
