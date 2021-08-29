PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being included in the squad for the game at Reims.

PSG delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor could play his first game in the modest surroundings of Reims.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was also named in the squad as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

