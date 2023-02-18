FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Devon Savage’s 21 points helped Merrimack defeat Sacred Heart 67-55 on Saturday.

Savage also contributed six rebounds for the Warriors (13-16, 10-4 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor scored 15 points while going 6 of 16 and 3 of 7 from the free throw line, and added 20 rebounds. Ziggy Reid went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points. The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games.

Bryce Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (14-15, 7-7) with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Joey Reilly added 11 points for Sacred Heart. Nico Galette also put up eight points.

Savage led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 34-27 at the break. Merrimack extended its lead to 50-30 during the second half, fueled by a 16-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.