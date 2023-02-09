NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Merrimack beat Stonehill 56-43 on Thursday night.

Ziggy Reid scored 13 points shooting 7 for 8 from the foul line and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Javon Bennett scored 10 points for the Warriors (10-16, 8-4 Northeast Conference).

Thatcher Stone scored 10 points for the Skyhawks (12-15, 8-4).

Both teams next play Saturday. Merrimack visits Saint Francis (PA) while Stonehill hosts Saint Francis (BKN).

