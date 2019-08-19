PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has been medically cleared to play after missing most of the season with a back injury.

The team said Monday that the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer will be activated and serve a one-game suspension during Tuesday’s game. She was suspended after leaving the Mercury bench during a fight in a game on Aug. 10 against Dallas.

Taurasi will be eligible to play in the Mercury’s next home game on Aug. 25. The 37-year-old has played in one game this season, scoring five points in 16 minutes.

Guard Arica Carter was released to make room for Taurasi on the roster.