PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury have fired assistant coach Todd Troxel following an independent investigation into alleged domestic violence.
The team issued a statement Tuesday saying it had interviewed Troxel and his fiancee and concluded that his conduct during the incident was unacceptable.
Troxel was charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct following a physical altercation on Nov. 30 at the Phoenix-area home he shares with his fiancee.
TMZ reported Troxel had to be treated at a hospital after punching through glass during the encounter and his fiancee sustained a minor injury to her hand.
Troxel had been an assistant with the Mercury for five seasons under coach Sandy Brondello. He also worked with her with the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg.
It was not clear Tuesday whether Troxel had an attorney in the case.