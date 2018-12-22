MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin scored 14 points to lead six players in double figures, reserve Kyvon Davenport had his third straight double-double and Memphis breezed to a 99-41 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday in a battle of the Tigers.

Martin sank 5 of 7 shots and added five rebounds and four steals for Memphis (7-5), whose only loss in its last five games was 102-92 to third-ranked Tennessee. Davenport pitched in with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Isaiah Maurice scored 13. Antwann Jones and Mike Parks Jr. had 11 points apiece with Jones adding six rebounds and five assists. Kareem Brewton Jr. came off the bench to score 10 with four assists.

Memphis scored the first 16 points of the game and never looked back. Memphis shot 60 percent from the floor, 42 percent from 3-point range and sank 34 of 45 free throws (76 percent).

Michael Littlejohn topped Tennessee State (3-8) with 11 points. Tennessee State never found its shooting touch. The Tigers hit just 10 of 62 shots (16 percent), including 6 of 35 from distance (17 percent), and made only 15 of 27 free throws (56 percent).