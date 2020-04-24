MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa says he will enter the NBA draft.

Achiuwa announced his decision in a Twitter post on Friday. The draft is set for June 25, and the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Nigerian-born star is projected as a likely first-rounder and possible lottery pick.

Achiuwa said he has dreamed “of playing in the NBA since I picked up the game.”

Achiuwa became the first player in the American Athletic Conference named both player and freshman of the year. He averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game after arriving as one of the nation’s top prospects.

Achiuwa was the first Memphis player to earn a league player of the year honors since Keith Lee in 1981-82.

