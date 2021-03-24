Megan Rapinoe took the U.S. national women’s soccer team’s battle for equal pay to the House of Representatives Wednesday, saying “there is no level of status, accomplishments, or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequity” in a committee appearance that was a prelude to an event at the White House.

“One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind,” Rapinoe said in her opening statement before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

She and other members of the national team are scheduled to join President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to mark Equal Pay Day late Wednesday afternoon.

“We are told in this country that if you just work hard and continue to achieve, you will be rewarded fairly. It’s the promise of the American dream. But that promise has not been for everyone,” Rapinoe said. “If that can happen to us, to me, with the brightest lights shining on us, it can, and it does, happen to every person who is marginalized by gender. And we don’t have to wait. We don’t have to continue to be patient. We can change that today. Right now.”

Rapinoe, an outspoken critic of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s treatment of the USWNT, was a major figure behind a gender-discrimination lawsuit filed against the USSF in 2019.

A portion of the lawsuit related to accusations of unequal pay compared to the American men’s team was dismissed by a federal judge last year, a decision the players are appealing. In December, the USWNT reached a settlement with the USSF over working conditions that promised to put the team on equal footing with the men’s side in matters such as game venues, travel accommodations and staffing. The women’s team has won four World Cup and four Olympic championships, far outperforming the U.S. men’s team.

“We have filled stadiums, broken viewing records, and sold out jerseys, all popular metrics by which we are judged,” Rapinoe said, “yet despite all of this, we are still paid less than men for each trophy – of which there are many – each win, each tie, each time we play.”

The White House’s announcement of Rapinoe’s appearance did not specify other USWNT members who will attend the event apart from Margaret “Midge” Purce. A forward with New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and a former star at Harvard, Purce has made six appearances with the national team. The 25-year-old native of Silver Spring, Md., is also the executive director of Black Women’s Player Collective, an organization begun last year with a stated goal of providing “a collective voice to the Black perspective and experience of a professional female athlete amidst the incessant and pervasive racial inequality and social injustice plaguing our country.”

This year’s Equal Pay Day, which was originated in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity, arrives as the NCAA is under fire for what critics have described as blatant gender inequity in its staging of the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments. Purce retweeted last week a post that said it was “so ridiculous” for the NCAA to have set up a substandard weight room at the women’s facility.

In an appearance last week on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rapinoe mentioned the controversy involving the NCAA in telling the host, “We all know where this is going, and we know what is right. It’s just a matter of, in the moment, taking responsibility and taking accountability, and working to create a new path that’s fair and equitable for all.”

Of the legal proceedings with the USSF, she said, “We’re not going to give up.”

A spokesman for the USSF said late Tuesday evening that the organization would not have any comment on the Equal Pay Day event, at least until it could take note of what assertions might be made at the White House. The spokesman pointed to new leadership at the USSF, including president and former USWNT member Cindy Parlow Cone, that has said it is “100% committed to equal pay” and is looking to come to terms in a new collective bargaining agreement that would be similar to the men’s.

Regarding the millions of dollars in back pay that Rapinoe and others have claimed they deserve, the USSF has said that a large portion of it is related to World Cup prize money, which is controlled by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body.

A forward who plays for the NWSL’s Seattle area-based OL Reign, Rapinoe has helped the USWNT win two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal. Several months before the 2019 World Cup, Rapinoe said she was “not going to the [expletive] White House,” then occupied by Donald Trump, should her team win the tournament. Shortly after the USWNT won the World Cup in Paris, Rapinoe said she would “stand by” those comments, and Trump later appeared to backpedal on his previously promised invitation to the team. Other sports stars and entire teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia Eagles, also did not visit Trump’s White House after winning championships. When Biden defeated Trump for the presidency in November, NBA stars LeBron James and Draymond Green celebrated the prospect of resuming possible visits.

In February, Rapinoe scored two goals as the USWNT defeated Argentina to win the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla.. Next up for the team, as it prepares to compete at this year’s pandemic-delayed Summer Games in Tokyo, is a pair of friendlies in April against Sweden and France.