Atlanta Dream (10-12, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (16-6, 10-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Atlanta Dream after Emma Meesseman scored 20 points in the Chicago Sky’s 93-84 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference games is 10-2. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Meesseman averaging 1.7.

The Dream are 4-9 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky defeated the Dream 106-100 in their last matchup on June 18. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 23 points, and Asia Durr led the Dream with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candace Parker is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Sky. Allie Quigley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.