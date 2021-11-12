CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks had 16 points as College of Charleston got past Lipscomb 86-77 on Friday night.

Dalton Bolon had 15 points for College of Charleston (2-0). Dimitrius Underwood and added 13 points apiece.

Tommy Murr had 22 points for the Bisons (1-1). Ahsan Asadullah added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Will Pruitt had 14 points.

Jacob Ognacevic, the Bisons’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 30 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

