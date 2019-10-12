NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin McMillanwent 18 of 24 for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 37 yards and another score Saturday to help Tulane beat Connecticut 49-7.

The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and capped their scoring at 49-0 on Keon Howard’s 14-yard TD pass to Jha’Quan Jackson in the fourth quarter. Howard relieved McMillan of quarterback duties in the third quarter and finished 8 of 10 for 92 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and a score.

The Huskies (1-5, 0-3) avoided a shutout with 2:27 left game when Jack Zergiotis connected with Cameron Hairston for a 16-yard TD pass.

Corey Dauphine led the run game for the Green Wave with 87 yards and touchdown on five carries. Tulane outrushed UConn 311-100 and outgained the Huskies 634-234 in total offense.