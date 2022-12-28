EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48 on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell.

Taylor Thierry had 18 points for Ohio State, and Mikesell finished with 16. The Buckeyes turned 21 Wildcats turnovers into 22 points.

Jillian Brown led Northwestern (6-6, 0-2) with 13 points. Fellow reserve Courtney Shaw had 12 points and 11 rebounds in her third double-double of the season.

McMahon went 10 of 15 from the field. She has scored at least 20 points in five games this season.

Northwestern shot 27.4% for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Despite rolling to another victory, the Buckeyes looked noticeably less dangerous from long distance without guard Madison Greene, who will miss the rest of the year with a knee injury after she got hurt during an overtime win over South Florida last week. Greene was averaging 10.9 points per game and leads the team with a 56% mark from 3-point range. Still, the Buckeyes should be able to adjust over time with their offensive options.

Northwestern: The Wildcats look a lot different than last year’s NCAA Tournament team, but should be well prepared for the Big Ten after trudging through a brutal nonconference schedule and games against Michigan and Ohio State to start league play.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday.

Northwestern: Michigan State visits Monday as both teams look to notch their first Big Ten win.

