LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Matt McLain had three RBIs, Noah Cardenas went 3 for 3 and UCLA beat Army 13-6 in an elimination game Saturday at the Lubbock Regional.

No. 2 seed UCLA (36-19) plays and elimination game Sunday.

Cardenas, who was twice hit by a pitch, scored two times had a two-RBI single in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Kevin Kendall walked to lead off the game before Silva and McLain had back-to-back singles — the latter of which drove in Kendall and the Bruins led throughout. McLain added a two-run double in the fourth inning that made it 6-3.

Sam Ruta went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for Army (28-25). He hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning, a sacrifice fly that scored Ross Friedrick in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth made it 9-6 in the fifth.

Six Army pitchers combined to walk 10, and hit four, Bruins batters and throw four wild pitches.

Eight of the Bruins’ nine starters reach base at least two times.

JT Schwartz had an RBI single in the first inning and hit a solo home run in the seventh for UCLA.

