PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight drained six treys to total 30 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff hold off Texas Southern 90-86 on Saturday night.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-13, 4-2 SWAC) ran out to a 43-29 halftime advantage and then had to hold on to fend off the Tigers who won the second half 57-47.

The Golden Lions pushed their lead to 62-37 early in the second period and led 73-57 with 8:06 remaining. Jeremy Combs then scored 11 straight points, capped by a dunk to close to 77-68.

The Tigers cut the lead to 83-80 after Jalyn Patterson hit a jumper with 1:37 remaining. UAPB’s Cameron Posey made three straight free throws and Charles Jackson added two more in the final seconds to preserve the win.

Marquell Carter added 13 points and Terrance Banyard chipped in 10 for UAPB which hit 10 of 18 from long range.

Combs finished with 30 points and Devocia Butler added 20 for Texas Southern (8-11, 3-3).