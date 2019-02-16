PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight had 22 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff topped Southern 61-45 on Saturday night.
Shaun Doss had 16 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (10-15, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Sidney Umude had 16 points for the Jaguars (4-21, 3-9).
The Golden Lions evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69-67 on Jan. 19. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Alcorn State at home on Monday. Southern matches up against Mississippi Valley State on the road on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com