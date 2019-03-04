PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis recorded 12 points, including a dunk with 29 seconds left, and 10 rebounds to lift Jackson State to a 57-56 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Venjie Wallis had 16 points for Jackson State (11-18, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chris Howell added 14 points. Lemmie Howard had 11 points for the visitors.

Martaveous McKnight had 18 points and five steals for the Golden Lions (12-18, 9-8). Shaun Doss added 12 points.

McKnight scored 11 points in the final three minutes, 34 seconds, pulling UAPB within a point on three separate occasions but Jackson State responded each time.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-52 on Feb. 4. Jackson State plays Alabama A&M at home on Thursday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff finishes out the regular season against Mississippi Valley State on the road on Saturday.

