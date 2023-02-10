SINGAPORE (AP) — Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland and Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi were tied for the lead at the Singapore Classic when play was suspended by darkness Friday.

Play was also interrupted for an hour by rain.

McKibbin finished his second round with a 3-under 69 for an 11-under total of 133.

The 18-year-old Ding also reached 11 under through 14 holes before play was suspended. The second round is to be completed on Saturday before the third round begins.

About three dozen players will have to complete their second rounds on Saturday.

