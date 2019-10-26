HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Shai McKenzie ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, Deondre Francois threw three touchdown passes and Hampton defeated Virginia Lynchburg 56-6 on Saturday.

Hampton (4-4) ran for 222 yards and passed for 216. The Pirates had four takeaways, all on fumbles.

Francois completed 16 of 23 passes for 135 yards. His backup, Austin Bradley, was 6 of 7 for 70 yards and threw two more TD passes.

Sherman Brown had 105 yards rushing with a long of 64 for Virginia Lynchburg, which was held to 267 total yards.

The Dragons are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.