ELON, N.C. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 23 points as Elon beat Campbell 66-56 on Wednesday.

Kris Wooten and Jerald Gillens-Butler added 12 points apiece for Elon (3-0). Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for the Fighting Camels (4-1). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 12 points and Gediminas Mokseckas had 10 points.

