FARSO, Denmark (AP) — English golfer Ross McGowan sunk a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the European tour’s Made in HimmerLand on Friday.

McGowan, the first-round leader, started his second round also with a birdie on his way to a 6-under-par 65 and a total of 15 under at the HimmerLand course.

He was one shot clear of compatriot Richard Mansell and Italy’s Francesco Laporta, both of whom carded consecutive 64s.

Marcus Helligkilde (67) and Soren Kjeldsen (66) led the home effort as the Danes shared fourth place with England’s Tom Lewis (64) and in-form Scot Ewen Ferguson (67) on 12 under, three shots off the pace.

