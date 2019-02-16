CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Gabe McGlothan recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southeast Missouri to an 88-79 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday, snapping the Redhawks’ eight-game road losing streak.

Jonathan Dalton had 17 points for Southeast Missouri (9-18, 4-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Gable added 13 points and eight rebounds. Skyler Hogan had 13 points for the road team.

Southeast Missouri posted a season-high 23 assists.

Ben Harvey scored a season-high 29 points for the Panthers (14-13, 7-7). Josiah Wallace added 12 points. Mack Smith had 11 points and six assists.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Southeast Missouri defeated Eastern Illinois 64-59 on Jan. 26. Southeast Missouri matches up against Austin Peay on the road on Thursday. Eastern Illinois faces Belmont on the road on Thursday.

