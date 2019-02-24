NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Rickey McGill had a season-high 30 points as Iona topped Canisius 87-80 on Sunday.
Tajuan Agee had 19 points and nine rebounds for Iona (13-15, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. E.J. Crawford added 18 points. Andrija Ristanovic had three blocks for the hosts.
Takal Molson had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Golden Griffins (13-15, 10-6). Jonathan Sanks added 16 points. Jibreel Faulkner had 13 points.
The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins for the season. Iona defeated Canisius 88-70 on Jan. 13. Iona finishes out the regular season against Rider on the road on Friday. Canisius takes on Niagara at home on Wednesday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- How UW went from a team that couldn't shoot straight to one of the best in the Pac-12
- Huskies clinch share of Pac-12 regular-season title with 64-55 victory over Colorado VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks mailbag: Earl Thomas comp picks and what to do about special teams
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com