DETROIT (AP) — Josh McFolley and Antoine Davis scored 29 points apiece as Detroit defeated Green Bay 101-83 on Thursday night, toppling the last undefeated team in the Horizon League.

The Phoenix fell behind 10-0 and never caught up, falling to 3-1 in conference, 9-8 overall. The Titans went on to score 53 points in the first half, a season high.

McFolley also had a season high with 29 points, hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added five steals.

Harrison Curry had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit (7-10, 4-1). Derrien King added 11 points. Green Bay made just 7 of 27 3-point attempts and made 19 turnovers that Detroit turned into 21 points.

Kam Hankerson had 17 points for the Phoenix, Tank Hemphill and JayQuan McCloud scored 13 each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com