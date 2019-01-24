PHOENIX (AP) — Left-hander T.J. McFarland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.45 million, one-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing.
McFarland gets a $1.4 million salary this year as part of the deal announced Wednesday night, and the Diamondbacks have a $1.85 million option for 2020 with a $50,000 buyout.
McFarland had an $850,000 base salary last year and earned $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched. The reliever was 2-2 and set career bests with a 2.00 ERA and 47 games pitched.
When the sides exchanged proposed arbitration figures, McFarland asked for $1,675,000 and was offered $1,275,000.
Fourteen players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which are scheduled for Jan. 31 through Feb. 15 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
