WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 27 points and Wichita State controlled the final 10 minutes as the Shockers defeated Tulsa 79-68 on Saturday.
After trailing 44-40 at halftime, Tulsa built a 60-52 lead with 10:55 remaining in the second half. Wichita State rallied and Tulsa went cold, scoring eight points the rest of the game. Wichita State’s winning stretch began with a 10-0 run for a 62-60 lead with 8:16 to go. Tulsa briefly regained the lead but Jaime Echenique’s layup at 3:58 gave the Shockers a 10-point lead.
Echenique had 16 points and three blocks for Wichita State (10-11, 3-6 American Athletic Conference). Dexter Dennis added 11 points and Jamarius Burton distributed seven assists.
Jeriah Horne had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (13-10, 3-7). Curran Scott added 11 points and Darien Jackson 10. Tulsa shot 53 percent overall, 58 percent in the second half, but missed eight free throws in the second half for 11 of 21 from the line overall.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com