WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie scored 25 points and Wichita State dominated the final six-plus minutes in an 84-63 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday night.
Jaime Echenique scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds for the Shockers (7-4). McDuffie made all 10 of his free throws and shot 6 of 13 from the field.
Oral Roberts (4-10) was led by Emmanuel Nzekwesi with 17 points and six rebounds. Kaelen Malone and Sam Kearns scored 12 points each for the Golden Eagles.
The Shockers went on a 16-3 run from the 6:38 mark of the second half to less than a minute remaining, building their biggest lead at 84-60 with 50 seconds left.
ORU led through the first eight minutes of the game before Wichita State went on a 19-6 run for a 32-21 lead. ORU responded, closing the deficit to 36-33 at halftime. Wichita State led by double-digits much of the second half before adding its final push.
With the win, Wichita State is assured of a winning nonconference record for the 21st consecutive season.