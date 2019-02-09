WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 25 points as Wichita State defeated Tulane 77-62 on Saturday night.
Erik Stevenson had 13 points for Wichita State (12-11, 5-6 American Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 12 points.
Caleb Daniels had 17 points for the Green Wave (4-18, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Connor Crabtree added 17 points. Samir Sehic had 11 points.
Wichita State plays Cincinnati on the road next Sunday. Tulane takes on Tulsa at home on Thursday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Analysis: Who's rising and who's falling in the Pac-12 recruiting ranks?
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com