HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Drew McDonald had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Northern Kentucky extended its home winning streak to 15 games, defeating Oakland 79-64 on Saturday night.
Jalen Tate had 19 points and six assists for Northern Kentucky (20-6, 10-3 Horizon League). Dantez Walton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Sharpe had 11 points for the hosts.
Jaevin Cumberland had 16 points for the Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 7-6). Brad Brechting added 16 points and three blocks. James Beck had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Xavier Hill-Mais, whose 19 points per game heading into the contest led the Golden Grizzlies, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
The Norse leveled the season series against the Golden Grizzlies with the win. Oakland defeated Northern Kentucky 76-74 on Jan. 3. Northern Kentucky plays Wright St. on the road on Friday. Oakland faces Green Bay on the road on Thursday.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com