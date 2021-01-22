TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 and No. 10 Arizona held off Utah for a 66-54 Pac-12 victory Friday.

Yeaney had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals in the second quarter when the Wildcats (11-2, 9-2) recovered from a sluggish start. The Wildcats took a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Utah used a 10-run to get back in the game.

Arizona scored the final six points, four on McDonald free throws, after Utah closed to 60-54 with 57 seconds remaining.

McDonald, who added four assists, has scored in double figures in 79 straight games, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. Washington’s Kelsey Plum holds the Pac-12 record at 83.

Kemery Martin had 11 points and Niyah Becker had 10 for the Utes (3-9, 2-9), who shot 42 percent. Utes’ leading scorer Brynna Maxwell, averaging 13.3 points a game, had six points and did not score until the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Cate Reese had 11 points and nine rebounds for Arizona, which shot 42 percent from the field and turned 29 Utah turnovers into 21 points. The Utes had 22 turnovers in a 77-60 loss to Arizona on Dec. 20.

Arizona made only three of its first 18 field goal attempts as Utah took an 11-8 lead behind five points from Martin. Yeaney, a junior transfer from Indiana, had seven points in a 14-2 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter for a 30-20 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Utah has beaten a Top 25 team in each of coach Lynne Roberts’ five seasons, and the Utes will have a chance to do it for a second time this season in their rematch against No. 13 Oregon at home Thursday. The Utes beat then-No. 15 Oregon State on the road in the second week of the season. Utah is 1-5 against its Top 15 opponents after being swept by Arizona.

UP NEXT

Utah: visits Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona: will play host to Colorado on Sunday

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.