ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has promoted Ben McDaniels to quarterbacks coach, taking Pep Hamilton’s spot on the staff.

Running back Chris Evans announced Tuesday on Twitter he’s going through academic issues, adding he will continue his career with the Wolverines. Evans posted the message shortly after the school announced he was not a member of the football team.

McDaniels was promoted from offensive analyst to wide receivers coach for the Peach Bowl. McDaniels’ brother, Josh, is New England’s offensive coordinator.

Hamilton was Jim Harbaugh’s passing game coordinator for two seasons and at least shared some play-calling duties. Hamilton is leaving weeks after Harbaugh hired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis away from Alabama.

Evans has 2,000-plus yards of offense and scored 16 touchdowns in three seasons.

