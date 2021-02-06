KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Cairo McCrory had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead UMass to a 75-63 win over Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Carl Pierre had 19 points for UMass (7-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ronnie DeGray III added 11 points. Mark Gasperini had 11 points and four assists.

Antwan Walker scored a career-high 26 points and had 14 rebounds for the Rams (9-11, 6-7). Makhel Mitchell added 13 points and five blocks. Jeremy Sheppard had six assists.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. UMass defeated Rhode Island 80-78 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com