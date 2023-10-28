MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy hit Hayden Hatten with the go-ahead touchdown and Idaho defeated Montana State 24-21 on Saturday in a game that saw three lead changes in the fourth quarter and created a three-way tie for first place in the Big Sky Conference.

The 12-yard pass with 2:47 remaining capped a wild fourth quarter in which Idaho took a 17-14 lead on a 3-yard run by Anthony Woods and Montana State (FCS No. 2, 6-2, 4-1 Big Sky) returned the favor with a 24-yard run by Julius Davis for a 21-17 lead.

McCoy responded, leading Idaho on a 10-play, 75-yard drive for their 24-21 lead and the Vandals (FCS No. 8, 6-2, 4-1) held on when MSU’s Brendan Hall missed a 43-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining.

Idaho and Montana State are now tied with Montana for first place in the conference. Idaho State played Sacramento State later in the day and a win by the Bengals would make a four-way tie for first.

McCoy completed 22 of 29 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns for Idaho.

Montana State’s Tommy Mellott was 12 of 24 passing for 191 yards, also with two touchdowns.

McCoy’s 6-yard pass to Terez Traynor gave the Vandals a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter and they held that lead at halftime.

Montana State rallied in the third quarter on Mellott’s two touchdown passes — 16 yards to Jared White and 2 yards to Clevan Thomas. The Bobcats led 14-10 heading to the explosive fourth quarter.

It was the second matchup of FCS top 10 teams at the Kibbie Dome this season. The Vandals defeated Sacramento State 36-27 in September.

