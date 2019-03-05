BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had a career-high 30 points as Boston University defeated Loyola (Md.) 71-63 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.
McCoy made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Tyler Scanlon had 15 points for Boston University (15-17). Max Mahoney added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for the Greyhounds (11-21). Jaylin Andrews added 14 points. Kenny Jones had 11 points.
