ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 23 points in Siena’s 76-70 victory over St. Bonaventure on Monday night.

McCollum made 7 of 13 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Saints (6-5). Jackson Stormo added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Andrew Platek scored 11.

Moses Flowers finished with 14 points and two steals for the Bonnies (6-6). Yann Farell had 13 points and Chad Venning scored 12.

McCollum scored 14 points in the first half for Siena, which led 38-31 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.