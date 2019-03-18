PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum says he was relieved that his left knee injury was not serious, especially this close to the playoffs.

The Blazers said McCollum had a popliteus strain in his left knee and he would be re-examined in a week.

“I wasn’t sure exactly what it was. I knew where it was hurting, I knew that could mean a few different things based on the MRI. But it was positive, as good as it could be given the circumstances,” McCollum said on Monday.

McCollum was injured in the third quarter of Portland’s 108-103 loss at San Antonio on Saturday night. The results of the MRI were revealed the following day.

He has started in all but one of the Blazers’ games this season, averaging 21.3 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Jake Layman was listed as the starter for the Blazers on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. Portland (42-27) went into the game sitting in fourth in the Western Conference standings with 12 games to go.

McCollum was asked if he hoped to be back in the regular season.

“I think my goal is just to come back when I’m healthy. Obviously you don’t want to miss games. This is the seventh game I’ve missed in four years, two of them were rest and one of them was being left off the roster,’ he said. “So I don’t like to miss games, but I’ve got to do what’s best for myself from a health standpoint, and doctors will sign off when they think I’m ready.”

