WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Mac McClung scored eight of his career-high 38 points in overtime, freshman James Akinjo added a career-high 25 and Georgetown pulled away for a 102-94 victory on Saturday.

The game, notable for opposing coaches Darrell Walker, the first-year coach at Little Rock, and Patrick Ewing, teammates for one season with the New York Knicks, turned into a shootout.

Little Rock got into overtime when Ryan Pippins drained a straight-on 30-footer at the buzzer to tie the game at 84. The opportunity was set up when McClung was fouled with six seconds left and the Hoyas up 82-81. McClung made the first free throw but rebounded his miss on the second and was immediately fouled. He missed the first free throw and made the second. McClung, who’s previous career-high was 18 points, finished the game 14 of 16 from the line.

Little Rock took an 89-88 lead in overtime when McClung’s jumper started a 12-2 run. He had a back-breaking 4-point play with under a minute left to double the lead to eight. The Hoyas were 11 of 11 from the line in overtime.

Georgetown was 33 of 45 from the line, Little Rock 32 of 40 as the teams combined for 67 fouls and five technicals with six players fouling out and six finishing with four fouls.

Nikola Maric led the Trojans (5-8) with a career-high 27 points and Markquis Nowell had 24. Both are freshmen.

Little Rock shot 52 percent in the first half and took a 52-51 lead. Georgetown started 6 of 7 from 3-point range and was 8 of 15, shooting 58 percent.

The Trojans continued to shoot well in the second half while Georgetown shot 25 percent, but Little Rock had a majority of its 24 turnovers and was beat up 17-5 on the offensive glass, allowing the Hoyas 18 more shots.