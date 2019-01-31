NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin McClain had a career-high 31 points as Belmont easily defeated Southeast Missouri 97-71 for its fourth straight win on Thursday night.
Nick Muszynski added a career-high 27 points and Dylan Windler had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Bruins (16-4, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference). McClain made 14 of 16 free throws.
Ledarrius Brewer had 22 points for the Redhawks (7-15, 2-7). Alex Caldwell added 16 points.
Skyler Hogan, whose 12 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Redhawks, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
Most Read Sports Stories
- Reign FC announces immediate move to Tacoma, dropping Seattle from name
- Analysis: As Mark Glowinski signs big deal with Colts, examining how he got away from the Seahawks
- Washington Huskies find themselves in a zone that has taken them to top of Pac-12 | Larry Stone
- KeyArena renovation group seeks to defer at least $80 million in Washington state sales tax payments
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com