NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Liam McChesney scored 25 points as Illinois State beat Belmont 87-77 on Sunday.

McChesney had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (3-6). Seneca Knight scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Luke Kasubke shot 4 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Redbirds ended a five-game skid with the win.

Ben Sheppard led the way for the Bruins (5-4) with 23 points and two steals. Belmont also got 13 points and three steals from Ja’Kobi Gillespie. In addition, Drew Friberg had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.