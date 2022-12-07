CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 16 points and Indiana State beat Southern Illinois 74-71 on Wednesday night.

McCauley was 5 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Sycamores (9-1). Cameron Henry scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Robbie Avila finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Domask led the way for the Salukis (5-4) with 16 points and four assists. Xavier Johnson added 13 points and four assists for Southern Illinois. In addition, Foster Wonders finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.