BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 25 points, A’ja Wilson added 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 99-78 on Thursday night.

Dearica Hamby added 15 points and Angel McCoughtry had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (9-3), which has won eight of its last nine games. Danielle Robinson had nine assists to move into 20th on the WNBA career list.

McBride scored 17 points in the first half and Wilson 14 as Las Vegas built a 53-42 lead after shooting 58.8%.

Alyssa Thomas and Briann January each scored 15 points for Connecticut (5-8). Thomas also had seven rebounds and seven assists, and DeWanna Bonner had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. The Sun only had 26 rebounds and turned it over 16 times.