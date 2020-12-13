MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored 20 points and No. 11 West Virginia rode a hot-shooting first half to an 87-71 victory over No. 19 Richmond on Sunday.

Taz Sherman added 15 points and Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 12 points for the Mountaineers (5-1).

In their previous game, the Mountaineers fell behind by eight points at halftime before rallying to beat North Texas. But West Virginia was determined from the start against Richmond (4-1).

The Mountaineers made 10 straight shots during an 18-1 run at the end of the first half for a 52-30 halftime lead. They shot 66% (23 of 35) from the floor in the half, making 6 of 9 3-point attempts.

The Mountaineers kept up the pace early in the second half with Derek Culver’s dunk capping a 9-3 burst for their largest lead, 63-33.

Tyler Burton had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Nathan Cayo also scored 14 points and Blake Francis had 12 points for Richmond.

Burton scored 10 points and Francis had seven over a 10-minute stretch of the second half as Richmond trimmed the deficit to 76-60 with 5:22 left. But the Spiders got no closer.

Richmond: The Spiders came in with five players averaging in double figures. Leading scorer Grant Golden attempted just four shots and was held to nine points, six under his average. Jacob Gilyard finished with seven points, five under his average.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers entered the game shooting 40% from the field, including 32% from 3-point range. Against Richmond they went 36 of 62 (58%) from the field, including 8 of 14 (57%) from beyond the arc.

Richmond plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

West Virginia hosts Iowa State in its Big 12 opener on Friday night.

