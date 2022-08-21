LILLE, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday.

Mbappe found the net at the start of a 7-1 win for defending champion Paris Saint-Germain over Lille on Sunday.

The visitors needed just four passes from kickoff to score as Lionel Messi hit a ball over the top for Mbappe, who chipped Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

The French league tweeted that Mbappe’s goal ties midfielder Michel Rio who also needed just eight seconds to score for Caen against Cannes in 1992.

French sports paper L’Equipe was more cautious, calling it the fastest goal since Rio’s with Mbappe’s goal closer to nine seconds, it said.

Mbappe had a hat trick while Neymar scored two goals and provided three assists against Lille as PSG extended its perfect start to the season with three wins from three games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports