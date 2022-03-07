PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe took a knock on his foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game, according to French media reports on Monday.

L’Equipe newspaper said Mbappé, who scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16, was hurt during Monday’s training session and is now doubtful for the match in Spain on Wednesday.

The sports daily said Mbappé underwent medical exams that ruled out a fracture. PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mbappé has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this year.

The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on its star. Mbappé was suspended this weekend for a French league match against Nice and PSG lost 1-0.

PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg in Paris.

