BARCELONA (AP) — Agitated and in the heat of competition during a Champions League match, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé possibly threatened Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

The Marca daily and other outlets have posted a video online of Mbappé apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you.” The incident between the two players occurred during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Mbappé ended up scoring a hat trick in the match at the Camp Nou.

Alba moved toward Mbappé after the PSG forward pushed Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest in front of goal while play was stopped in the first half. The players then started trash-talking.

It’s not totally clear in the video what Mbappé is saying, though it appears that the native French-speaker tried to say “In the street, I’ll kill you” in Spanish.

The 22-year-old Mbappé has been often linked to a move to Barcelona rival Real Madrid.

The second leg of the round-of-16 series between Barcelona and PSG is scheduled for March 10 in Paris.

