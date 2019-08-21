BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reached out to Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones after making some biting comments about the first-round pick in an interview.

Mayfield acknowledged Wednesday that he told GQ he was surprised New York selected Jones — “blows my mind” — but that he didn’t mean any disrespect toward Jones and that some of his comments were taken out of context.

Mayfield said he sent text messages Jones on Tuesday to “clear the air with him.” He said Jones appreciated the gesture and told him “no worries, man.”

Cleveland’s brash second-year QB said he was bothered most that the comments distorted his character. He said: “I don’t care if you like me or not, but that looked like my character was way out of line.”

Mayfield said he didn’t feel blindsided by the story, but was “pretty confused about it” because he didn’t recall much of what he said four months ago.

