TALENCE, France (AP) — Frenchman Kevin Mayer set a decathlon world record with a total of 9,126 points at the Decastar event in Talence on Sunday.
The previous record was owned by American athlete Ashton Eaton.
Eaton set a 9,045 points record at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.
