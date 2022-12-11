SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell had 19 points and nine rebounds, five Gonzaga players scored in double figures, and the No. 22 Bulldogs defeated UC Davis 73-55 on Sunday.

Maxwell, a 53% 3-point shooter, made 5 of 7 from 3-point distance, to lead Gonzaga’s 11-of-19 effort from beyond the arc.

Kaylynne Truong had 15 points and seven assists, Eliza Hollingsworth scored 13, Calli Stokes 11 and Yvonne Ejim 10 for Gonzaga (9-2).

Evanne Turner’s three-point play and a layup by Victoria Baker had UC Davis within 44-41 in the final minute of the third quarter but Maxwell hit a 3-pointer and later added two free throws to give Gonzaga a 50-41 lead heading to the fourth.

The Aggies were able to get within 10 points when Megan Norris scored in the paint near the 4-minute mark of the final period. Leading 64-54, Gonzaga then put the game away when Hollingsworth and Truong hit 3-pointers for a 16-point lead.

Norris led the Aggies (3-5) with 12 points. Their bench outscored their starters 29-26.

The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter, then Hollingsworth scored seven points and Williams five in a 12-0 Gonzaga run that built a 29-18 lead. The Aggies hit three 3-pointers in the final 2:54 of the half and trailed 32-27 at halftime.

